Russia destroys 50 percent of Ukraine's infrastructure, Zelensky admits

Fifty percent of Ukraine's infrastructure has been destroyed in Russian missile attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a conversation with US President Joe Biden.

A message posted on the website of the Ukrainian president says that Zelensky informed Biden of the consequences of Russian missile strikes, which destroyed about 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky called on Biden to do everything possible to protect the remaining energy facilities and strengthen the country's air defense.

"This is especially important right now, when the winter period has begun in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He also suggested convening a global peace summit to coordinate international efforts to end hostilities in Ukraine.