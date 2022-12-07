Ukraine modenises Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones

Ukraine modernised Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones, Anton Lavrov, a military observer for Izvestia, said speaking about Kyiv's long-range weapons.

According to the expert, Tu-141 Strizh drones have a maximum flight range of 1,000 kilometers and can develop a speed of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour. The specialist believes that it is modernised Tu-141 Strizh drones that could be used for the attacks on the Russian cities.

"The new version of the drone has apparently been modernised profoundly. It had to be equipped not only with a modern inertial navigation system, but also with satellite coordinates correction, an altimeter and an advanced flight controller,” the expert said. "It is impossible to inflict serious military damage with their help. Therefore, Kyiv may try to switch the new toy to media-significant targets,” the observer believes.

In December, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception of Ukrainian drones flying at low altitudes in the Ryazan and Saratov regions.