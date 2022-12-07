Russian Army continues successful offensive in Krasny Lyman direction

The Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive in the Krasny Lyman direction, an official speaker for the Russian Defence Ministry Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on December 7.

The Russian military continue to occupy advantageous frontiers. In the Krasny Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 130 soldiers, Konashenkov said.

In addition, the Russian military managed to destroy several pieces of Ukrainian military equipment.

"As a result of Russian artillery attacks and air raids, two infantry fighting vehicles and a car in a day,” Konashenkov said.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military took control of the gray zone near the village of Kremennaya in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). There were battles along the Svatovo-Kremennaya line, after which the units of the Russian troops managed to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine back.