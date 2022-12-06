Mobilised Russians take mobilised Ukrainians captive in their first battle

Mobilised Russians captured five mobilised Ukrainians during their first battle in the zone of the special military operation in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A senior shooter of the assault group from the Rostov region that that the Russians noticed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in one of the buildings near the city of Maryinka and opened fire on them from heavy guns.

"They [the Ukrainians] apparently started to run out of ammunition. In the end, they decided to surrender. We took them out, took away their weapons, took off their bulletproof vests and helmets. We provided first aid to the wounded. Five prisoners and one killed,” the serviceman with the call sign Tuman (Fog) said (the Russian dEfence Ministry shared his story on its Telegram channel).

The captured fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that their commander abandoned them and fled. According to Tuman, after checking the documents of the POWs, it turned out that they had been mobilised. According to the Russian serviceman, the captured Ukrainians said that they were forced to take part in the hostilities.

Earlier, a Ukrainian prisoner of war said that upon arrival at the front line, 47 people from his battalion refused to do the fighting because of difficult conditions in which the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine find themselves.