Russian military correspondent suggests striking Kyiv center

Military correspondent Alexander Sladkov said that Russia should strike the center of Kyiv, in particular Khreshchatyk Street and Maidan Square, for the sake of peace in the Donbass.

"Until we make mincemeat of the center of Kyiv, the shelling of Donetsk will not stop, negotiations are not needed. Only mincemeat," Sladkov said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The military correspondent also noted futility of negotiating a ceasefire for Donetsk with Ukraine.

"Negotiations are useless and persuasion even more so,” Sladkov concluded in his message.

Earlier, Sladkov said that winter would bring a plethora of problems to the Ukrainian military, while the growing shortage of electricity would paralyze the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Monday, December 5, Russia did not launch rocket attacks on Kyiv, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Ministry of Defence said.