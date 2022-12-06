Kyiv's largest thermal power plant damaged in Russia's rocket attack

Ilya Kiva, former deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada), said that the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) — the largest one in the Kyiv region — was damaged as a result of Russia's rocket attacks on December 6, RIA Novosti reports.

"Yesterday's Russian missile attack struck the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region,” the former MP said.

The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant is the largest supplier of electricity to the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

According to Kiva, specialists are now assessing the degree of the damage and possibilities of restoration.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo, said that electricity in Ukraine could be restored within one to two days. The Odessa region is one of the regions that was affected in the attacks most, he added.

Explosions occurred in many regions of Ukraine on December 5 as a result of Russia's another attack on infrastructure facilities. Rockets hit targets in Kyiv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.