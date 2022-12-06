World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in November

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces of Russia inflict massive strikes on enterprises of the military-industrial complex, military command, control system and other facilities of Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday, December 6, TASS reports.

Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in November

According to the minister, the Russian forces conduct the attacks with the use of long-range high-precision weapons.

Speaking about Ukraine's losses, Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost over 8,300 soldiers, as well as five military aircraft and ten helicopters in November.

According to the minister, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also lost 149 tanks and more than 300 armoured fighting vehicles.

Ukraine still shells Zaporizhzhia NPP

Speaking about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia (also spelled Zaporozhye) Nuclear Power Plant, Shoigu said that the Kyiv regime continued shelling it thereby creating a threat of a nuclear catastrophe.

According to the Russian Defence Minister, the Russian troops take all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia classifies the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as acts of nuclear terrorism, Shoigu added.

"Only in the last two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 33 large-caliber shells at the nuclear power plant. Russian air defence forces intercept most of the Ukrainian weapons,” the minister said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin

After a trip to Russia, Polish writer Maya Wolny concluded that the West did not even have a close idea of how things really were in the Russian Federation.

Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions Lyuba Lulko Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter Alexander Shtorm Saxo Bank predicts war economy for the world in 2023 Andrey Mihayloff
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Last materials
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
The West is expecting, but not pressing Russia-Ukraine talks
Putin: The threat of the nuclear war is rising, why deny it
Ukraine modenises Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy