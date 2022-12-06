Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in November

The Russian Armed Forces of Russia inflict massive strikes on enterprises of the military-industrial complex, military command, control system and other facilities of Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday, December 6, TASS reports.

According to the minister, the Russian forces conduct the attacks with the use of long-range high-precision weapons.

Speaking about Ukraine's losses, Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost over 8,300 soldiers, as well as five military aircraft and ten helicopters in November.

According to the minister, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also lost 149 tanks and more than 300 armoured fighting vehicles.

Ukraine still shells Zaporizhzhia NPP

Speaking about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia (also spelled Zaporozhye) Nuclear Power Plant, Shoigu said that the Kyiv regime continued shelling it thereby creating a threat of a nuclear catastrophe.

According to the Russian Defence Minister, the Russian troops take all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia classifies the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) as acts of nuclear terrorism, Shoigu added.