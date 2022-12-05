World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time

Incidents

Explosions occurred in many regions of Ukraine on December 5 as a result of Russia's another attack on infrastructure facilities. Rockets hit targets in Kyiv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.

Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time

The city of Sumy was completely de-energized. Interurptions in power supplies were reported in Odessa.

The head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, announced a missile attack on the city of Ochakov.

"There are at least three [missiles] over our region. We stay in hiding. There is another one [missile] from the sea,” Kim wrote on Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of December 5, the Ukrainian authorities announced an air alert throughout the country. Sirens went on in the south and in the center of the country: in Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as in parts of the Zaporozhye region.

Later in the evening, Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo reported missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities were attacked, which led to blackouts,” the company noted, adding that Ukraine was experiencing its eighth massive attack.

Ukrenergo dispatchers are working to maintain a balance in the energy system. Citizens were asked to stay in shelters, the company said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023

Afterwards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to decide whether to go and sign the act of surrender, the intelligence officer concluded.

Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
Moscow responds to EU's decision to cap prices on Russian oil
Three household gas explosions occur in different parts of Russia in one day
USA achieves many of its goals in proxy war with Russia Lyuba Lulko Russian forces do not need a winter break. They will grind down Ukraine in early 2023 Alexander Shtorm Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet Andrey Mihayloff
As many as 2,500 dead seals found on the coast of Caspian Sea in Dagestan
Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time
Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time
Last materials
Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time
Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023
British mercenary: Winter cold in Ukraine came as a shock to us
Moscow responds to EU's decision to cap prices on Russian oil
As many as 2,500 dead seals found on the coast of Caspian Sea in Dagestan
Three household gas explosions occur in different parts of Russia in one day
Putin keeps his promise and presents impressive gift to China
USA achieves many of its goals in proxy war with Russia
Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye
Putin explains reasons behind Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy