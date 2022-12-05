Russia strikes Ukraine's infrastructure facilities for 8th time

Explosions occurred in many regions of Ukraine on December 5 as a result of Russia's another attack on infrastructure facilities. Rockets hit targets in Kyiv, Odessa, Nikolaev, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.

The city of Sumy was completely de-energized. Interurptions in power supplies were reported in Odessa.

The head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, announced a missile attack on the city of Ochakov.

"There are at least three [missiles] over our region. We stay in hiding. There is another one [missile] from the sea,” Kim wrote on Telegram channel.

On the afternoon of December 5, the Ukrainian authorities announced an air alert throughout the country. Sirens went on in the south and in the center of the country: in Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as well as in parts of the Zaporozhye region.

Later in the evening, Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo reported missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities were attacked, which led to blackouts,” the company noted, adding that Ukraine was experiencing its eighth massive attack.

Ukrenergo dispatchers are working to maintain a balance in the energy system. Citizens were asked to stay in shelters, the company said.