Retired US intelligence officer: Russia will win in Ukraine in summer of 2023

Incidents

Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter announced a date when Russia would win a military victory in Ukraine. According to Ritter, this will happen in the summer of 2023.

It is not going to be swift process, but by the end of next summer, the Russian army will win, Ritter said on a YouTube channel.

The Russian military in Ukraine are invincible, the American said adding that there would be no talk of any negotiations until then.

Afterwards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have to decide whether to go and sign the act of surrender, the intelligence officer concluded.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
