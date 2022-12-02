Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck an artillery blow on the transformer substation in the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye (also spelled Zaporizhzhia) region, Acting Governor of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian forces also attempted to strike another substation in Enerhodar, but the provocation was supressed, the official sad adding that the Ukrainians shell the settlements of the region on a daily basis.

According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian military try to strike civilian infrastructure and social facilities, but they have to deal with a "worthy and crushing rebuff" from the Russian forces.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that the the Russian military attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine in southern suburbs of Zaporozhye. One of the city's substations was destroyed as a result of a direct hit on the target.