World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck an artillery blow on the transformer substation in the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye (also spelled Zaporizhzhia) region, Acting Governor of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye

The Ukrainian forces also attempted to strike another substation in Enerhodar, but the provocation was supressed, the official sad adding that the Ukrainians shell the settlements of the region on a daily basis.

According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian military try to strike civilian infrastructure and social facilities, but they have to deal with a "worthy and crushing rebuff" from the Russian forces.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that the the Russian military attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine in southern suburbs of Zaporozhye. One of the city's substations was destroyed as a result of a direct hit on the target.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet

To make everyone listen, Iran uses Fateh ballistic missiles, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 suicide drones against Kurdish terrorist bases in northern Iraq

Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises
Polish mercenaries treat Ukrainian servicemen as second-class people
Russian forces do not need a winter break. They will grind down Ukraine in early 2023 Alexander Shtorm Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet Andrey Mihayloff Russian forces pincer Bakhmut as Ukraine suffers from catastrophic problems Lyuba Lulko
Russian rube catches up with US dollar in export settlement
Russian Foreign Minister responds to rumours about Russia asking for talks with Ukraine
H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video
H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video
Last materials
Armed Forces of Ukraine strike transformer substation in Zaporozhye
Putin explains reasons behind Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure
Russian forces do not need a winter break. They will grind down Ukraine in early 2023
Kremlin: Joe Biden's terms on talks with Putin impossible
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet
Polish mercenaries treat Ukrainian servicemen as second-class people
Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises
H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video
Russian rube catches up with US dollar in export settlement
Russian law-makers suggest eradicating English from text advertising
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy