Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine

The Russian forces destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system in Ukraine. The ammunition and the crew of the MLRS were destroyed as well, the Russian Defence Ministry said on December 1.

The HIMARS system was destroyed during a counter-battery fight in the area of the settlement of Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Earlier, the Defence Ministry showed a video of a group of Russian military men attacking a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the Kherson region.