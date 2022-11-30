The Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the urban-type settlement of Andreevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation said in its official Telegram channel.
According to the Ministry of Defence, establishing control over the settlement was made possible owing to an active offensive of the Russian forces.
"As a result of the offensive actions of the Russian troops, the settlement of Andreevka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been completely liberated from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement says.
