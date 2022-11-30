World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia tests new methods of the use of missile and artillery forces in Ukraine

In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces test new methods of combat use of missile forces and artillery, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on November 30, TASS reports.

First of all, it goes about reconnaissance and strike artillery systems that include unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as modern and advanced weapons.

"Effective artillery destruction of the enemy is an important component of successful military operations. A significant role in this is assigned to missile troops and artillery. During the special operation, we test new methods of their combat use,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said that the use of missile, rocket and artillery formations in the form of reconnaissance and strike systems during the special operation ensured destruction of targets in real time.

