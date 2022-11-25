Video shows Russian Su-35 destroying Ukrainian aircraft

The Russian Ministry of Defence showed a video of Russian Sukhoi Su-35S multi-role fighter jets destroying an aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation. The video was published in the official Telegram channel of the ministry.

Russian fighter aircraft patrol airspace daily and around the clock.

“The purpose of the mission is to cover the actions of bomber and attack aircraft, as well as army aviation helicopters during air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

An enemy aircraft was discovered and destroyed during one of such sorties.