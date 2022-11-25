World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Crimean governor denies reports about Iranian instructors killed in Crimea

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Guardian that instructors from Iran who were hired to train Russian military men to pilot kamikaze drones were killed in Crimea.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized that Crimea was allegedly Ukrainian territory and no one invited foreign specialists there, so Ukrainian special services liquidated them.

At the same time, Danilov did not specify the number of victims.

Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Crimea, soon responded to Danilov's statement.

According to Aksyonov, the remarks from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov about the killing of Iranian instructors by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea was nothing but nonsense.

"Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Danilov said that "Iranian instructors” were allegedly killed in Crimea. This is spectacular nonsense. It's hard to say whether this is a consequence of his binge, drug abuse, schizophrenia, or just stupidity. Western audiences like listening to fairy tales from the Kyiv regime. The harder the chair on which this regime sits rocks, the more fantastic those tales get. Alas, it is these figures that still manage what is left of the former Ukraine,” the Crimean Governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

