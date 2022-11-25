Crimean governor denies reports about Iranian instructors killed in Crimea

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Guardian that instructors from Iran who were hired to train Russian military men to pilot kamikaze drones were killed in Crimea.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized that Crimea was allegedly Ukrainian territory and no one invited foreign specialists there, so Ukrainian special services liquidated them.

At the same time, Danilov did not specify the number of victims.

Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Crimea, soon responded to Danilov's statement.

According to Aksyonov, the remarks from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov about the killing of Iranian instructors by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea was nothing but nonsense.