The Ukrainian authorities conduct a total mobilization of residents in the Russian-speaking regions of the country, a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies in the Kherson region said, RIA Novosti reports.

Zelensky plans to mobilise all Russian-speaking people to get rid of them on battlefield

"General and total mobilisation is carried out only in the Russian-speaking regions of Ukraine — in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region,” the agency said with reference to the unnamed source.

Zelensky's decree on mobilization does not apply to Ukraine's western regions. For example, only 40 men were called up in Ivano-Frankivsk, and 30 — in Lviv.

It is mainly Russian-speaking citizens that go to the front as a result of the total mobilization in south-eastern Ukraine. Kyiv considers them to be potentially dangerous thus tries to destroy them in the hostilities, the source told the news agency.

On November 16, the Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days, until February 19, 2023.

Anna Malyar, deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, said that the authorities of the republic did not plan to conduct a new wave of mobilization, since "there is no need for new soldiers, and the situation at the front remains stable." She did not rule out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may need more people in the future.

On November 17, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were planning to mobilize citizens of military age in Kherson and on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Earlier, captured fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the authorities could mobilise literally everyone. Health requirements were reduced, and it makes no sense for anyone to complain of their health problems.

"It makes no sense to say that you have something,” one of the soldiers complained, adding that he did not know a single person who would be recognized as unfit for service.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
