Russian forces continue offensive operation in Donetsk direction

Subdivisions of the Russian troops continued their offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on November 23.

During the day, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen and five armoured combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in this direction, the ministry said.

Russian aviation, missile troops and artillery attacked command post of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the town of Volnyansk in the Zaporozhye region, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry said on November 23.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit firing positions of 72 artillery units, as well as 144 areas with enemy manpower and military equipment, Konashenkov said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have destroyed 7,329 military vehicles, 3,615 field artillery pieces and mortars, 901 multiple rocket launcher systems, 6,782 armored vehicles, 390 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,554 drones, 333 aircraft and 177 helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.