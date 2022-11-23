Video shows Turkey's TRLG-230 systems used in Ukraine

The video of the allegedly first recorded use of the Turkish multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) TRLG-230 in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine has appeared on the Internet. The video was published by the Russian Spring publication in its Telegram channel with reference to Ukrainian websites.

The Turkish multiple launch rocket systems that were handed over to Ukraine have a firing range of up to 70 kilometers.

The missiles may achieve maximum hitting accuracy when using laser target illumination by Bayraktar combat drones.