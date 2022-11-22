World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian UAVs attack Sevastopol, Crimea

Incidents

Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Air defense systems were activated to intercept them. Two UAVs were shot down, Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian UAVs attack Sevastopol, Crimea

“There is a drone attack going on. According to preliminary information, two UAVs have already been shot down. All forces and services were put on alert,” Razvozhaev wrote.

No one was hurt in the drone attack. The head of the city urged local residents to remain calm.

It was earlier reported that air defense systems were activated near the cities of Evpatoria and Sevastopol in Crimea. Eyewitnesses wrote on social media that they heard loud sounds on the peninsula.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to implement a medium level of response in eight regions of Russia, including Crimea. This implies, in particular, measures to raise the level of protection of public order and enhance security at energy facilities.

Sevastopol is a subject of the Russian Federation. This is a city of federal significance. Sevastopol is the base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Real life stories
US skinhead mercenary admits Russia had good reason to launch special operation

Kent McLellan, an American neo-Nazi who fought in the Donbass as part of the Nazi Right Sector* movement, returned to Florida and started sharing his experience with media outlets

US skinhead mercenary admits Russia had good reason to launch special operation
Russian soldier who threw UAV bombs away tell about what happened
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian soldier who threw UAV bombs away tell about what happened
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region
John Stanton The Four Front+ War or World War III: A Sketch John Stanton Anton Kulikov German Chancellor Scholz: It is Asian economies, not Ukraine that cause crisis in Europe Anton Kulikov Andrey Mihayloff US skinhead mercenary admits Russia had good reason to launch special operation Andrey Mihayloff
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia will punish everyone responsible for execution of prisoners of war in Makiivka
World
Turkey's Erdogan claims Russia refuses to fulfil its duty in Syria
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
World
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
Last materials
Ukrainian UAVs attack Sevastopol, Crimea
The Four Front+ War or World War III: A Sketch
German Chancellor Scholz: It is Asian economies, not Ukraine that cause crisis in Europe
Crimea responds to Ukraine's plans to recapture the peninsula
Russia's gold exports to China set new record since 2016
Defence Ministry: Russian Army continues offensive in Donetsk direction
Russia condemns Washington for its reluctant reaction to Russian soldiers execution
US skinhead mercenary admits Russia had good reason to launch special operation
Russian soldier who threw UAV bombs away tell about what happened
Rosatom chief: The West does not sanction Russian nuclear industry
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy