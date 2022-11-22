Ukrainian UAVs attack Sevastopol, Crimea

Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Air defense systems were activated to intercept them. Two UAVs were shot down, Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

“There is a drone attack going on. According to preliminary information, two UAVs have already been shot down. All forces and services were put on alert,” Razvozhaev wrote.

No one was hurt in the drone attack. The head of the city urged local residents to remain calm.

It was earlier reported that air defense systems were activated near the cities of Evpatoria and Sevastopol in Crimea. Eyewitnesses wrote on social media that they heard loud sounds on the peninsula.

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to implement a medium level of response in eight regions of Russia, including Crimea. This implies, in particular, measures to raise the level of protection of public order and enhance security at energy facilities.

Sevastopol is a subject of the Russian Federation. This is a city of federal significance. Sevastopol is the base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy.