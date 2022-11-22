World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Crimea responds to Ukraine's plans to recapture the peninsula

Incidents

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the Crimea, assured that the authorities of the peninsula were working round-the-clock activities to ensure security. Aksyonov's comment came in response to Kyiv's plans regarding the preparation of an offensive against the Crimea.

According to him, the Crimean authorities work 24/7 to guarantee security of both the peninsula and its residents.

"To all statements from the enemy about them coming to the Crimea someday, I can say that we will see who is going to swim in which river and where one is going to spend their vacation," Aksyonov said.

Ukrainian special services deliberately spread fake news to destabilise the situation in the republic, he added.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, said that Kyiv had plans to conduct a military campaign to recapture the Crimea. Yermak did not announce any timing of the alleged offensive.

In turn, Viktor Bondarev, a senator of the Federation Council, replied that Kyiv had neither resources nor military power to attack the Crimea. In his opinion, Ukraine tries to convince its own citizens of victory and boost the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

