Defence Ministry: Russian Army continues offensive in Donetsk direction

Incidents

Russia struck the position of the Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlements of Avdiivka and Vuhledar.

The Russian Army continues the offensive in the Donetsk direction while repulsing enemy counterattacks, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Two tanks and six armoured vehicles were destroyed during the operation. The losses of the Ukrainian troops amounted to 120 people.

In the southern Donetsk direction, the Russian forces struck a mechanized company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vodiany area (south of Avdiivka). Three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian army were destroyed in the Pavlovka area (south of Vuhledar). The Russian forces also struck motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were on an attack in the area of ​​​​the Novoselovsky and Stelmakhivka settlements in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

The ministry also said that command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in areas of the settlements of Chuguev, Kislovka, Starch, Berestovoe, Kruglyakovka (Kharkiv region), Pobeda, Dobrovolye, Vodyanoye (DPR), Sadovoe, Tokarevka, Dudchany (Kherson region) were struck as well.

In the area of ​​Kramatorsk, two Ukrainian self-propelled firing systems of the Buk-M1 air defence system and an ammunition depot were destroyed. In the Kolesnikovka area (Kharkiv region), a battery of M777 artillery systems was suppressed. In the area of ​​​​Minkovka (DPR), a US-made AN/ TPQ-37 counter-battery radar was destroyed.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
