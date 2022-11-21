World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine considers small nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant acceptable

There is a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the shelling of which continues, Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Monday, November 21, Interfax reports.

date 2022-11-21

According to him, Kyiv considers a small nuclear accident acceptable.

According to Likhachev, such an accident could become a precedent that would change the course of history for good.

"Over the weekend, there were at least 30 incoming shells. They target the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, the special building, highways, backup diesel generators have been damaged,” Likhachev said.

Earlier on November 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia calls on all countries of the world to use their influence to make the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop shelling the ZNPP. The International Atomic Energy Agency should be highly concerned about the situation, he noted.

