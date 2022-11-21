World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian colonel killed in Kherson region

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces eliminated Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykola Krasivov on the territory of the Kherson region that Ukraine currently occupies, Suspіlne Uzhgorod Telegram channel reports.

“The commander of the 105th Transcarpathian battalion of the 63rd mechanized brigade Colonel Mykola Krasivov was killed,” the report says.

On November 19, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk announced the start of a voluntary evacuation of residents from Kyiv-controlled areas of the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian authorities are ready to ensure the evacuation of residents of the right-bank part of the Kherson region. "Anyone can leave for other regions, and the state will ensure their transportation, accommodation, medical care, and so on," she said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
