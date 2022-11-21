World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region

Incidents

Russia's Aerospace Forces and artillery struck places of gatherings of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the part of the Zaporozhye  (Zaporizhzhia) region occupied by the Kyiv authorities, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of We are Together with Russia movement said, RIA Novosti reports. 

Russia strikes Ukrainian force in Zaporozhye region

“Our Aerospace Forces and artillery successfully struck military targets and firing positions in Orekhovo, Stepnogorsk, Gulyaipole, Malaya Tokmachka, Chervon, Zheleznodorozhny,” Rogov said, adding that a formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was getting ready for a possible offensive was struck as well. 

Earlier, Rogov reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine pulled an impressive amount of weapons and fighters into the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region - the largest during the entire period of the Russian military special operation in Ukraine.

