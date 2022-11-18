Russian servicemen thwart Ukraine's attacks near Kharkiv and Luhansk

Russian servicemen thwarted attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction — near villages on the outskirts of Kharkiv and Luhansk, an official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters Friday, November 18.

According to Konashenkov, two company tactical groups of the Ukrainian forces attempted to conduct an attack in the direction of the Kharkiv village of Yagodnoye and the settlement of Kuzemovka in the Luhansk People's Republic.

More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks and five armored vehicles were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction, Konashenkov added.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Russian military also stopped AFU's attempt to carry out an attack in the Krasny-Liman direction.