Rocket strikes USA's Green Village army base in Syria

USA's Green Village army base located near Al Omar oil field in the southeast of Syria, was struck in a rocket attack, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The attack took place in the evening of November 17, at 21:30 local time. No one was hurt, thee was no damage caused either. The US Army is investigating the incident.

CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said that the attack could undermine the hard-earned stability and security in this region of Syria.

Another attack on Green Village army base, where coalition forces and civilian individuals are stationed, was reported in October, when a drone of unknown origin fired missiles at the base.