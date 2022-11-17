World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen President Kadyrov posts video of captive Ukrainian soldier

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, published a video with a captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The video appeared in Kadyrov's Telegram channel.

"SBU (Security Bureau of Ukraine — ed.), while you are there blinking your eyes and scribbling horror stories on your websites between power outages, we have real fights and results happening here. The captive sends you a warm Akhmat greetings,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

Kadyrov said that he would show only one man, who was captivated "during such a successful day. He also said that he would continue publishing such videos, as well as interesting operational data on detainees, damaged and destroyed military hardware.

In the video, the captive soldier introduces himself as Maxim Goncharov, a fighter of the 79th air assault brigade. The soldier also says that he was taken captive by Chechen fighters on November 17:

"They provided medical assistance to me and they treat me normally," the man says. The man behind the camera then says: "Akhmat sila!" and the Ukrainian repeats "Akhmat sila!" The slogan can be translated as "Akhmat is the power!"

This is a slogan of Chechen fighters in honour of the deceased Chechen President Akhmat   Kadyrov, who was killed in a terrorist attack on May 9, 2004. Akhmat Kadyrov was the father of Chechnya's sitting President, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
