PMC Wagner uses TOS-1 Solntsepek heavy flamethrower to attack Ukrainian forces

Incidents

Fighters of the Wagner Group used the TOS-1 Solntsepek flamethrower systems to strike the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), RIA Novosti reports.

This type of weapon was used in the city of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) and its suburbs to shell the locations where the Ukrainian military were based.

Earlier, the fighters of private military company Wagner announced the defeat of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk. According to one of them, the Kiev command uses special forces and a large number of nationalist units, and due to heavy losses, the brigades were united into consolidated detachments.

TOS-1 is a Soviet 220 mm 30-barrel multiple rocket launcher capable of using thermobaric warheads. A thermobaric weapon is a type of explosive that uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The fuel–air explosive is one of the best-known types of thermobaric weapons.

