Russian colonel found dead with multiple wounds to the chest

Incidents

In Vladivostok, a Russian colonel was found dead at his workplace with gunshot wounds to the chest, Izvestia newspaper reports.

According to the publication, the man worked at a local military school. He came to work, went into the office, and five gunshots were heard from there later. A duty officer ran into the office where he found the colonel dead.

A Makarov pistol and bullet cases were found next to his body. Law-enforcers are now establishing circumstances of the man's death.

It was said that the colonel had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The dead colonel was identified as Vadim Boyko. He served as Deputy Head of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after Makarov. He also headed the technical support department.

The colonel left no suicide note. According to Baza Telegram channel, there were five gunshots. This naturally excludes a suicide version. It was also reported that Boyko was responsible for working with the mobilized.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
