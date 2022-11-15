World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces continue offensive operations in Donetsk People's Republic

Incidents

The Russian forces continue offensive operations after taking control of the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defence Ministry said. 

Earlier, the Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces destroyed up to 1,400 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles for Pavlovka. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed dozens of pieces of military hardware, including several units of aviation, the Defence Ministry added.

On November 14, the Russian troops completely took control of the village of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

On November 10, DPR's acting head Denis Pushilin stated that the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic had been liberated and 90 percent cleared.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
