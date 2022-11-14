World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Full-fledged war of drones unfolding in Ukraine

Incidents

A drone rammed into another UAV during the special military operation in Ukraine. The video of the air battle was posted on "Russian Spring Military Correspondents" Telegram channel.

The video taken by the drone camera captured the moment when one drone rammed into another one to cause if to crash.

"A full-fledged "war of drones” is unfolding in Ukraine. Another case of UAV being rammed by another UAV,” the report says.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
