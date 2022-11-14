World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former PMC Wagner fighter sledgehammer killing continues to grow more detailed

Incidents

The Kremlin does not know whether the execution video of PMC Wagner's former fighter Yevgeny Nuzhin was authentic or not, Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov thus refused to comment on the video, in which Yevgeny Nuzhin was killed with a sledgehammer, Interfax reports.

"We don't know how true this is. It's none of our business," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The videos, in which a man named as Yevgeny Nuzhin, a fighter of private military company Wagner, was allegedly executed with a sledgehammer for taking the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in September, appeared on social media on November 13.

The story of his execution continues growing more and more detailed, Baza Telegram channel says.

In his death video, Nuzhin says that he was hit in the head on the streets of Kyiv. He then came to his senses in a basement, where he was told that he would be executed.

However, Israeli military expert Yigal Levin said that Nuzhin was handed over to the Russian side as part of another prisoner exchange. Afterwards, PMC Wagner fighters killed him with a sledgehammer. Yigal Levin has been in Ukraine since 2015 training volunteers, Baza Telegram channel said.

A few days ago, Ukrainian officials said that 45 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had returned home as a result of a prisoner exchange with Russia.

Russian journalist Anastasia Kashevarova later wrote that "there are no closed exchanges and agreements." It was PMC Wagner that conducted the prisoner exchange with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, she said adding that the private military company was not advertising its fighters.

Noteworthy, Yevgeny Nuzhin was a convicted Russian murderer who joined PMC Wagner in 2022.

Lyuba Lulko Russia's new plan: Ukraine will not make it through the winter, it will be exhausted Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War
