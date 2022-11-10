Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian military took control of the village of Pavlovka (also spelled as Pavlivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), WarGonzo Telegram channel said.

Units of the Pacific Fleet and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR managed to establish control over the settlement, the channel said.

The published pictures show how the military raise the Russian flag over one of the buildings.

The village came under the control of the Russian army on the eve of the Police Day.

"It is worthy of note that representatives of the department played one of the key roles in this assault operation,” a military correspondent of the project noted.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, spoke about heavy fighting in the area of the village of Pavlovka. Without taking Pavlovka, it would be extremely difficult to advance and take control of Vuhledar, in order to subsequently move the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) away from Donetsk, Pushilin said.