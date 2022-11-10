World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic

Incidents

The Russian military took control of the village of Pavlovka (also spelled as Pavlivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), WarGonzo Telegram channel said.

Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic

Units of the Pacific Fleet and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR managed to establish control over the settlement, the channel said.

The published pictures show how the military raise the Russian flag over one of the buildings.

The village came under the control of the Russian army on the eve of the Police Day.

"It is worthy of note that representatives of the department played one of the key roles in this assault operation,” a military correspondent of the project noted.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, spoke about heavy fighting in the area of the village of Pavlovka. Without taking Pavlovka, it would be extremely difficult to advance and take control of Vuhledar, in order to subsequently move the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) away from Donetsk, Pushilin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified

The Russian soldier who became famous for throwing away grenades that were dropped on him from a Ukrainian drone is an infantryman from the Leningrad region

Russian soldier who was filmed throwing away drone grenades identified
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Hotspots and Incidents
Three bridges blown up in Kherson prior to Ukraine's offensive
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu orders to pull back troops from Kherson
Lyuba Lulko USA's Venezuela impostor president falls apart as Maduro wins the fight Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
World
US congressional elections: Russia cold-blooded, Ukraine shocked
Hotspots and Incidents
Kherson region deputy head Kirill Stremousov killed
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
World
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
Last materials
Russian forces take control of Pavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Zara and Bershka to return to Russia as Z and Br
Bloomberg on Russia's gold reserves: Moscow prepares for zombie apocalypse
Attackers open gunfire and steal bag with 4$ million in cash at Moscow international airport
Russian troops start operations to move from Kherson to left bank of Dnieper
Putin not going to G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will participate instead
Chechnya's Kadyrov: General Surovikin made wise and far-sighted decision
Zelensky orders to establish four military administrations in Kherson region
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu orders to pull back troops from Kherson
Kherson region deputy head Kirill Stremousov killed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy