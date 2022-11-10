Attackers open gunfire and steal bag with 4$ million in cash at Moscow international airport

A robbery with gunfire took place at Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport Thursday, November 10, REN TV reports.

Unidentified individuals opened fire on a Lexus car, stole a large amount of money and then escaped in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

The attackers stole a bag with $4 million cash in it from two men, TASS reports with reference to law enforcement sources.

The attackers were armed with assault rifles. They waited for the victims to exit the airport building and took away bags of cash. After the robbery, the perpetrators hijacked a Lexus and a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, which they subsequently abandoned in a forest and got a Chevrolet Tahoe instead.

The police are currently searching for the robbers. The victims are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, they arrived in Moscow with money to buy a business, Baza Telegram channel said.