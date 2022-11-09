Kherson region deputy head Kirill Stremousov killed

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson region, was killed, WarGonzo Telegram channel said.

According to military correspondents, Stremousov was killed in a car accident at Genichesk in the Kherson region. This was reported by his personal driver.

An RT source in law enforcement agencies confirmed reports about Stremousov's death. Circumstances of the accident are yet to be reported.

Representatives for the regional administration also told journalists that the information about his death was true to fact. No other details were reported.