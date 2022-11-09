Three bridges blown up in Kherson prior to Ukraine's offensive

Three bridges were blown up in the Kherson region before the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, it was the Tyaginsky, Darevsky and Novovasilevsky bridges that were blown up. The correspondent also shared a few pictures of the destroyed bridges.

On Wednesday, November 9, Yuriy Barbashov, the head of the administration of Snigirevka, a settlement in the Kherson region, said that there was a battle in the city. Local residents saw tanks in the city center.

"Judging by available reports, there is a very intense fighting going there,” he said.

Earlier, journalist Yevgeny Poddubny said that the Ukrainian forces used various types of foreign military equipment in their attempts to attack the north-east of the Kherson region. The AFU use: