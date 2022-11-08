The Russian Defence Ministry showed a video of a Russian drone destroying a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The video was published on the Telegram channel of the ministry on November 8.
The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to attack the positions of the Russian military from the tank.
"A Russian UAV crew detected and destroyed a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a precise strike,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
