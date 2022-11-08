Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine

A Russian military in the Kherson region told RIA Novosti about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the participation of foreign mercenaries. He also stated that there were Polish women among the mercenaries.

"There were a lot of mercenaries there. There were even Polish women among those mercenaries. Ours (military men — ed.) saw them there and even collected the bodies later," the unnamed military man said, adding that he was talking about an offensive in a different direction.

The Russian soldier condemned the Ukrainian command for sending women to fight, as well as for dropping underbarrel grenade launchers ammo from drones.

Kyiv plans to send saboteurs to Russian regions

Senior Lieutenant Pavel Tkachuk, a soldier of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was captured by the Wagner Group, told of Kyiv's plans to send a group of saboteurs to Russia's Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to strike civilian infrastructure. According to him, the attacks were supposed to be conducted with the use of military hardware with Russian identification marks.

Speaking about the battles for the settlement of Artemovsk, Pavel Tkachuk said that Ukrainian soldiers were fleeing amid heavy losses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two battalions of tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, assisted by foreign mercenaries, carried out offensive operations in the Kupyan direction near the settlements of Nizhnyaya Duvanka and Svatovo of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) for 24 hours. The Russian military managed to stop the offensive.

The Russian military destroyed two depots of rocket and artillery weapons in the Zaporozhye region, as well as fuel storage for AFU's military equipment, the ministry also said.