World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine

Incidents

A Russian military in the Kherson region told RIA Novosti about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the participation of foreign mercenaries. He also stated that there were Polish women among the mercenaries.

Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine

"There were a lot of mercenaries there. There were even Polish women among those mercenaries. Ours (military men — ed.) saw them there and even collected the bodies later," the unnamed military man said, adding that he was talking about an offensive in a different direction.

The Russian soldier condemned the Ukrainian command for sending women to fight, as well as for dropping underbarrel grenade launchers ammo from drones.

Kyiv plans to send saboteurs to Russian regions

Senior Lieutenant Pavel Tkachuk, a soldier of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was captured by the Wagner Group, told of Kyiv's plans to send a group of saboteurs to Russia's Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to strike civilian infrastructure. According to him, the attacks were supposed to be conducted with the use of military hardware with Russian identification marks.

Speaking about the battles for the settlement of Artemovsk, Pavel Tkachuk said that Ukrainian soldiers were fleeing amid heavy losses.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that two battalions of tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, assisted by foreign mercenaries, carried out offensive operations in the Kupyan direction near the settlements of Nizhnyaya Duvanka and Svatovo of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) for 24 hours. The Russian military managed to stop the offensive.

The Russian military destroyed two depots of rocket and artillery weapons in the Zaporozhye region, as well as fuel storage for AFU's military equipment, the ministry also said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced

On November 7, it was reported on social media that marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an address to Governor Kozhemyako

Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
World
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
Asia
North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends
Lyuba Lulko North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends Lyuba Lulko Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
World
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Business
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Last materials
Zelensky's conditions for talks with Russia unrealistic
Russian military man: There are women among polish mercenaries in Ukraine
Zelensky names conditions for which Ukraine would be willing to talk to Russia
Mustafa fighter of DPR's Somalia battalion shows intense fighting in village of Peski
North Korea has all chances to become one of Russia's new best friends
Putin wants to talk to mobilised citizens to find out if they get paid properly
Cosmetic companies decide to return to Russian market
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy