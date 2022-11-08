Mustafa fighter of DPR's Somalia battalion shows intense fighting in village of Peski

A fighter with the call sign "Mustafa", a member of "Somalia" assault battalion (part of the Armed Forces of the Donetsk People's Republic) posted a video showing the intense storming of the village of Peski. The footage appeared on WarGonzo Telegram channel.

The author of the video was wounded three times in this battle, including in the eye. "However, Mustafa continues showing his combat thriller blog directly from positions in the Avdiyevo direction,” the report says.

The military man behind the scenes reports that the soldiers of the battalion took the bridge and moved on to taking the houses. According to him, the positions of the Ukrainian military are located 50-60 meters from the site where the video was filmed.

For the video below, 18+ viewer discretion is strongly advised.