The Minister of Defence of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Norway, Spain and the United States for the supplies of new weapons without specifying exactly how many complexes arrived.
NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.
"These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and make our skies safer,” Reznikov tweeted.
The minister did not specify exactly how many complexes were delivered to the country. He thanked Norway, Spain and the US for the supplies.
The United States has been supplying weapons to Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine. In July, the Pentagon delivered HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In August it signed a contract to purchase NASAMS complexes worth more than $182.2 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
