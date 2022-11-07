World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed

Incidents

The traffic control centre located in the building of the administration of Donetsk railways was completely destroyed as the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on November 7 overnight.

"The control centre was completely destroyed, it was located on the fourth floor of the building," the chief of the Donbass Railways Vladimir Kabatsy said, Rossiya 24 TV channel said.

Earlier it was reported that the railway administration building caught fire after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched NATO 155-millimeter shells in an artillery attack on Donetsk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced

On November 7, it was reported on social media that marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an address to Governor Kozhemyako

Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
World
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
World
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
Columnists
Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future
Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja Peter Baofu The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu Lyuba Lulko Putin gives Erdogan a good grain shake Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Last materials
Ukraine receives NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems
Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed
Progress in Russia-Ukraine talks may develop already this week
La Repubblica: USA admits Russia-Ukraine talks should Kyiv retake Kherson
Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced
Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future
The Closing of the Western Mind in the 2nd Cold War
Putin gives Erdogan a good grain shake
Asia Times: The US will have to step back, Americans not ready for a big war
Russian troops to be redeployed to left bank of Dnieper as firefights expected in Kherson
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy