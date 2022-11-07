Donetsk railway traffic control centre completely destroyed

The traffic control centre located in the building of the administration of Donetsk railways was completely destroyed as the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on November 7 overnight.

"The control centre was completely destroyed, it was located on the fourth floor of the building," the chief of the Donbass Railways Vladimir Kabatsy said, Rossiya 24 TV channel said.

Earlier it was reported that the railway administration building caught fire after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched NATO 155-millimeter shells in an artillery attack on Donetsk.