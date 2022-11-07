Losses of 155th Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet announced

The losses of the 155th brigade in battles near the settlement of Pavlovka, the Donetsk region, do not exceed one percent of the combat strength, the Ministry of Defence of Russia said, RIA Novosti reports.

Seven percent of the marines of the 155th brigade were wounded in the battles. Most of the servicemen have already returned to duty. It was possible to avoid serious losses due to the competent actions of the commanders, the ministry said.

Servicemen of the 155th Marine Brigade have been conducting effective offensive operations in the Uludar direction for more than ten days already, advancing for five kilometers.

Earlier, Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako confirmed that the 155th Marine Brigade suffered losses near the settlement of Pavlovka. There are losses in the ranks of the fighters, but they are greatly exaggerated, the governor said.

On November 7, it was reported on social media that marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet had recorded an address to Governor Kozhemyako. In the address, the marines spoke of heavy losses in battles in Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). In this regard, the marines asked the governor to contact the Russian Ministry of Defense and sort out the situation.