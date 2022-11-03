Patrushev: Russian special services prevent terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian special services prevented a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, TASS reports.

The recent visit of the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not pushed Ukraine to end attacks on the power plant, Patrushev also said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of "We are with Russia” movement also announced the prevention of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP. According to him, a cache with explosives was found on the territory of the nuclear power plant. An employee of the ZNPP, recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was supposed to carry out the explosion, he said.

On November 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attack the power plant and nearby areas. According to him, the Ukrainian forces also shelled evacuation points and places where humanitarian aid was distributed.