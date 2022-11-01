Russia sends 87,000 mobilised reservists to special operation zone

As many as 87,000 of 300,000 called up reservists have been sent to the zone of hostilities as part of the partial mobilization, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, TASS reports.

Four days ago, Shoigu reported a different number of those sent to the special operation zone — 82,000. This number has grown by 5,000 in four days.

Russian forces destroy 190 foreign mercenaries

Shoigu also said that the Russian forces destroyed more than 190 foreign mercenaries in the zone of the special military operation in the last two weeks, RIA Novosti reports.

During the same period of time, the Russian military destroyed 74 tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 235 other armored vehicles, two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 268 vehicles with heavy machine guns.

On October 31, the Ministry of Defense also reported that units of the Russian Armed Forces defeated two company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as two formations of foreign mercenaries.