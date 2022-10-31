World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas

Incidents

Colombian citizen Alexis Castillo with the call sign Alfonso, who fought for Russia, was killed in the Donbass.

"A young man who wanted to be a revolutionary has died. Revolution is peace. This will not be in our media,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted about Castillo's death.

According to aRTel.doc Telegram channel, the foreigner was killed on October 28 from shrapnel wounds during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the village of Peski in the Yasinovatsky district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Alexis Castillo joined the DPR military in 2014 to protect civilians in Donbass. Prior to that, he participated in anti-fascist social movements in Spain. The Colombian is survived by his wife and son.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region

Two Ka-52 helicopters were damaged after several explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Pskov region of Russia

Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Columnists
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
World
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lula, the promise of the 21st century Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Michael Pravica Why are nuclear weapons so deadly? Michael Pravica Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff
World
Grain export deal: Turkey and UN resume inspection of ships
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Last materials
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Grain export deal: Turkey and UN resume inspection of ships
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Lula, the promise of the 21st century
Why are nuclear weapons so deadly?
Zelensky ridiculed for his photo with downed Russian drone
Defence Minister Shoigu to Putin: Partial call-up in Russia over
MMA athletes fight with mobilised conscripts - Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy