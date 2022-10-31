Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas

Colombian citizen Alexis Castillo with the call sign Alfonso, who fought for Russia, was killed in the Donbass.

"A young man who wanted to be a revolutionary has died. Revolution is peace. This will not be in our media,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted about Castillo's death.

According to aRTel.doc Telegram channel, the foreigner was killed on October 28 from shrapnel wounds during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the village of Peski in the Yasinovatsky district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Alexis Castillo joined the DPR military in 2014 to protect civilians in Donbass. Prior to that, he participated in anti-fascist social movements in Spain. The Colombian is survived by his wife and son.