Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region

Two Ka-52 helicopters were damaged after several explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Pskov region of Russia, REN TV reports.

The incident took place in the evening of October 30.

There were three explosions in total, the source said. The damaged helicopters were kept at the Russian airfield for repairs.

The causes of the explosions at the airfield in the Pskov region remain unknown.

Local authorities have not released any comments on the matter.

The Kamov Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name Hokum-B) is a two-seat version of the Ka-50. It is a multi-role all-weather attack helicopter, capable operating in daytime and at night. Development started in 1994 and the type was first flown in 1997.