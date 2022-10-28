Military KamAZ truck rams into conscript convoy in Russia, two killed

In the Plesetsk district of the Arkhangelsk region, a KamAZ truck driven by a serviceman ran into a conscript convoy, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

The incident happened on October 27th. Two of the 20 servicemen were killed. One of them died on the spot, the other died later at hospital. Eleven people were injured. All were rushed to hospital with injuries of various degrees.

The driver of the KamAZ truck was serving under a contract.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident. Its causes and circumstances remain unknown.

The Russian Defence Ministry has not commented on the incident.