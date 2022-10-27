Kyiv confirms attacks on major energy facilities in Ukraine's central regions

Energy facilities in central regions of Ukraine were damaged as a result of missile attacks on October 27 overnight, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said on his Telegram channel.

"The equipment in the central regions was damaged. In order to prevent the complete blackout of the central region, power engineers are forced to introduce more stringent restrictions,” he wrote.

Electricity consumption would be limited in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions, the official added.

On October 26, Ukrenergo (Ukraine's energy company — ed.) announced restrictions on the supply of electricity to all categories of consumers across the country in order to reduce the load on networks and avoid repeated accidents.

Emergency power outages for more than four hours may occur in Ukraine as a result of missile attacks on large infrastructure facilities, Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Blackouts may occur in all areas of the country. Therefore, the authorities urged both residents and companies to save electricity.