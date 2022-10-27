Kherson territorial defence units conduct exercises to destroy tanks

Kirill Stremousov, Deputy head of the Kherson region, said that territorial defence headquarters organised manoeuvres with the use of anti-tank missile systems within the boundaries of Kherson.

"The crews of territorial defence units of the city of Kherson organised training sessions to practice the use of anti-tank systems and the set up of firing positions in the city,” Stremousov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Stremousov spoke about the creation of territorial defence headquarters in the Kherson region. The headquarters works "in the face of the authorities and structures responsible for the security and protection" of the region.