Fighter from Luhansk says Ukrainian military killed his wounded comrades

A fighter of the Luhansk People's Republic, Alexander Chupra, who was released from Ukrainian captivity, said that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed two wounded servicemen of the Luhansk People's Militia during their capture, RIA Novosti reports.

Chupra accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of killing his two wounded comrades. The incident took place when they were encircled and could no longer resist. He took all-round defense together with other Luhansk military, although to no avail.

"I thought I'd play dead. I was lying down, a [Ukrainian] soldier came up to me and he kicked me. He wanted to kill me first, but then he saw that my eyes were flickering from the rain,” said Chupra.

The fighter added that it was the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but not representatives of nationalist battalions, who took the Luhansk military prisoners. Before taking away the prisoners, the Ukrainians finished off the wounded.