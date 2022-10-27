World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Fighter from Luhansk says Ukrainian military killed his wounded comrades

Incidents

A fighter of the Luhansk People's Republic, Alexander Chupra, who was released from Ukrainian captivity, said that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed two wounded servicemen of the Luhansk People's Militia during their capture, RIA Novosti reports.

Fighter from Luhansk says Ukrainian military killed his wounded comrades

Chupra accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of killing his two wounded comrades. The incident took place when they were encircled and could no longer resist. He took all-round defense together with other Luhansk military, although to no avail.

"I thought I'd play dead. I was lying down, a [Ukrainian] soldier came up to me and he kicked me. He wanted to kill me first, but then he saw that my eyes were flickering from the rain,” said Chupra.

The fighter added that it was the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but not representatives of nationalist battalions, who took the Luhansk military prisoners. Before taking away the prisoners, the Ukrainians finished off the wounded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Deployment of US elite division in Romania indicates beginning of WWIII

The recent deployment of the Screaming Eagles division in Eastern Europe near the Ukrainian border may indicate the beginning of a global conflict

Deployment of US elite division in Romania indicates beginning of WWIII
Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Polish mercenaries attack Ukrainian military in Luhansk People's Republic
World
Politico reveals how the new command of Russian army has affected the operation in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine supposedly builds mock-up of Russian Iskander missile for dirty bomb attack
Andrey Mihayloff US nuclear industry finds it will not survive without Russian fuel Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey World News: There are other stories Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Jan Westh Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s? Jan Westh
World
American general: the US doesn't have air defense systems for Ukraine
Russia
Yars and Sineva ballistic missiles launched to test Russia's ability to strike retaliatory nuclear blow
NYT: Saudi Arabia thwarts the deal with the US to increase oil production
World
NYT: Saudi Arabia thwarts the deal with the US to increase oil production
Last materials
Russia warns USA of consequences of using space satellites in military operations
Ukraine supposedly builds mock-up of Russian Iskander missile for dirty bomb attack
Deployment of US elite division in Romania indicates beginning of WWIII
American general: the US doesn't have air defense systems for Ukraine
NYT: Saudi Arabia thwarts the deal with the US to increase oil production
Politico reveals how the new command of Russian army has affected the operation in Ukraine
Putin: Ukraine loses sovereignty as it becomes US foreign policy tool
Yars and Sineva ballistic missiles launched to test Russia's ability to strike retaliatory nuclear blow
Putin conducts a military training on delivering a retaliatory nuclear strike
Putin: Russia is aware of Ukraine's plans to blow up dirty bomb
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy